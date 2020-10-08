Can companies ever be fully prepared for a crisis?

If the Covid-19 pandemic has shown us anything, it is that the answers do not seem so simple anymore.

Perhaps the crux of the issue lies in the very nature of the crisis we have faced this year. To most of the world a global pandemic was truly unexpected.

We’ve seen conflict and financial crises before, but a pandemic was something we had consigned to the past. Now, it feels like the very nature of what constitutes a crisis seems unknowable.

What we do now know is that global impacts can take many guises. While we cannot be entirely ready without knowing the nature of a crisis, what we have learned at IBM is that through leadership, empowerment, collaboration, technology and flexibility all businesses can better prepare for future threats.

Whether on a national or a global level, economies are more interconnected than ever before and as a result even minor fluctuations can affect adjacent sectors.

But being interconnected also means it is in every business’ interests to collaborate to support the greater whole.

Technology at the forefront

In the UAE, the support and collaboration of citizens as well as the public and private sectors ensured the launch of the ALHOSN UAE app was swift and effective in supporting the nation at a time of great need.

Through data-sharing and connectivity, the nation was able to implement technology to track the pace and spread of the coronavirus helping to ensure as much of our lives – personal as well as professional – could continue.

At an organisational level that kind of collaboration and data sharing can support industries navigating challenges by employing a matrix of solutions, filling knowledge gaps where necessary and providing a wider safety net for all players in the market.

By treating public data as collaborative and not a competitive advantage, businesses can ensure industries are more capable of absorbing and surviving the impacts of a crisis.

That requires a shift in perspective. Viewing how to use data as the added value – rather than the data itself – opens up a world of opportunity for the digital transformation businesses need to survive crises.

While the pandemic has been a catalyst for many businesses to adopt technology and the resulting fluidity in their operations, digital transformation is no longer a nice to have – it’s a necessity.

The power of data and AI

Digital transformation has been on the agenda for years but the survival of businesses across all sectors depends greatly on its implementation now. How companies use data depends on the infrastructure and platforms available to them.

Core to digital transformation are hybrid cloud frameworks and how businesses deploy AI to enhance their operations as well as to interpret data more efficiently.

This is crucial in the Middle East where burgeoning sectors like manufacturing and established industries such as tourism and travel, retail and oil and gas sectors can continue to function smoothly with the implementation of these technologies.

Whether it is collaborative practice or digital transformation, now is the time for organisations to be ahead of any potential threats. The pandemic has taught us that crises need businesses to be able to action their plans not begin to create them.

Proactivity has allowed many businesses to weather the initial turbulence of the pandemic while many others reactivity has left them playing catch up at best.

At the outset of the pandemic, we quickly sought out a way to be essential. That culture of being essential can only be cultivated with the right leadership mindset and subsequently empowering all employees to drive fresh thinking that helps communities and the broader industry ecosystem to not only focus on the bottom line.

Business and enterprise play a pivotal role in society, as well as the economy. Throughout IBM’s 109-year history, we have navigated global crises through a culture of aiming to be essential to all around us. And that includes helping our customers to be prepared as well as their ability to play an essential role in their sectors and broader society.

So, can companies be fully prepared for the shock of an unexpected crisis? Perhaps not. However, what the ongoing impact of Covid-19 has shown is that we can all be much better prepared to ride out the storm by aiming to be essential and employing technologies holistically to support peers, customers and the wider public alike.