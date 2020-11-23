Calculating your route to retirement

To have the retirement you want, you need to set a specific goal and a plan to reach that goal. That plan should include how much you want to save every month and how much of it you’d want to invest.

There are many tools available to help you calculate this. You can use a spreadsheet to help you calculate it or look to digital wealth management firms, such as StashAway, which has a specific goal setting function that can help you calculate your expenses and inflation for your retirement.

Once you have that retirement amount, you can set up a retirement portfolio for yourself or use our Goal-based Investing portfolios. In seconds, the advisors can help you determine how much you need to save and invest each month to reach your target.

Sometimes, that target amount or savings plan may seem intimidating. This might mean some self-reflection on whether you need to adjust your current lifestyle or the retirement lifestyle you’re aiming for.

Don’t be afraid that you’re now locked into this plan; you may decide eventually that you want to live somewhere else or do different activities. The planning and saving that you’re doing right now is about giving yourself the freedom of choice. You can always adjust it and choose what to do later on. Start today so you can go to sleep at night knowing that you’ve set yourself up for retirement.

How much do you need to save for retirement?

Saving and planning for your retirement largely revolve around conversations about where and how you want to spend your retirement years. You’d want to think about the lifestyle you want, where you’d want to live and if you want to leave money for future generations. Wealth management companies designed for the modern day investor, can help you visualise how you want your retirement to look like so that you can work out how much you need to save for retirement.

Where do you plan to live during retirement?

Your cost of living will vary depending on the country, city, and neighborhood you live in. Once you have a sense of where you plan to live, this will help you estimate the day-to-day cost you’ll have when you retire.

What type of lifestyle do you want to live?

Another factor that will strongly impact how much you need to save is the lifestyle you want. While someone might want to live frugally in retirement, another person might want to travel the world half the time. You might also want to indulge in hobbies or goals like learning how to play golf or starting a small business. These things will cost money. As you think about how you want to live, you’ll need to account for the expenses required of that lifestyle and include them in how much you need to save.

Do you want to leave an inheritance for future generations?

If you plan to leave money or other assets to your family then you’ll want to include how much you’d want to pass on and the savings you’d need to be able to do that.

What expenses can you eliminate during retirement?

When you retire, you no longer need to contribute towards your retirement portfolios or pension plans. Instead, you’d be drawing down on these savings. It is also likely that you’d have paid off your mortgages and other loans at this time. If you were subject to income tax, you might also exclude or account for much less as you’ll no longer be earning an active income. These can then be substrate from your expense assumptions for retirement.

Once you have an idea of what your dream retirement will cost you in a given year, you’ll then need to consider a few more factors that will influence your retirement savings.

You’ll need to set aside enough money for medical expenses

It’s not a topic people like to talk about but it’s an important one. As we get older, we might be prone to more ailments or health problems. Your health insurance premiums might also increase with age. It’s better to be prepared for the costs associated with this so you don’t have to dip into the savings meant for your other retirement expenses.

Account for inflation

When you’ve determined your monthly retirement expenses, the next step is to adjust that estimate for inflation. You will have to find out the average inflation rate of the country you’re looking to retire in. The average inflation rate in the UAE for example is 1.67%. If you simply base your retirement savings target on the value of money today, then you’re going to find that you’ll not have enough spending power with those funds when you retire.

Account for how long you want your retirement savings to last

The last question you’d need to ask yourself is how many years would you like your retirement savings to last for? One way to do it is to consider the life expectancy in your country and add a buffer to that. Once you’ve determined that number, you can then work backwards to figure out how long the money needs to last you. The life expectancy in the UAE is 78 years so if you want to retire at 49, you’d need to save enough to last 34 years (29 years plus a buffer of 5 years). This can also help you decide if you want to retire sooner with perhaps less savings in place or retire at a later age with more in savings.

Ramzi Khleif is StashAway MENA GM