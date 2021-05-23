Fear grows that US Federal Reserve will tighten policy too quickly, fueling inflation

Over 200 global fund managers are surveyed every month by one of the biggest US investment banks. These people are at the sharp end of investing, managing and overseeing mutual and pension funds worth around $600 billion. It pays to read this report and see what the overriding trends are in financial markets over the longer-term.

For most of last year, the longest-running poll of money managers highlighted the pandemic as the number one concern. Then more recently, investors were increasingly anxious by a potential surge in price growth that could be tough to contain on the back of a buoyant economic recovery. Fears grew that the US Federal Reserve would tighten policy too quickly and this would cause a sharp rise in interest rates to bring down risk assets and stock markets.

It’s no surprise that the belief in an inflationary boom is still at its highest since the survey started. Legendary investor Warren Buffett recently described America’s economic recovery as “red hot” and said his company was seeing “very significant inflation”.

Recent data has only emphasised this view with US consumer prices up by 4.2 percent in April compared with a year ago and up the most over a 12-month period at any time since the great financial crisis in 2008. Prices charged by manufactured goods leaving Chinese factories have also surged, by 6.8 percent in April over the same month a year ago, raising fresh concerns about the prices Western consumers will have to pay for goods in the coming months.

But it is notable that concerns have shifted again in the latest investor survey. The biggest tail risk now is actually that the Fed moves too late and fails to stop inflation from taking hold. Indeed, the majority of major central banks across the globe expect the uptick in inflation to be only modest and transitory. They forecast that further out, labor markets may retain a high degree of slack and deflationary forces from ongoing technological advances should return price pressures to lower levels.

It is important to remember what some of these elevated headline year-on-year readings are showing. They are using comparisons, so called “base effects”, from a time when the global economy was staring into the abyss, with plunging prices and zero demand as the world entered into the full-blown shock of lockdown. Any assessments against those historic times are no doubt going to create distortions and ultimately, take many months to work through the system and economy before we can get a more complete picture of price pressures.

Commodity prices are a prime example with issues of supply and demand across the whole complex.

Talk of a supercycle with the greening of the global economy and Chinese demand battle with a supply side crimped by years of under investment, which is especially true in oil markets where companies have been looking to move away from fossil fuels. Interestingly, future commodity prices are expecting a fall in price, in some cases significantly, which is a sign that the market does think a supply response will come in due course.

For central banks, separating how much higher prices are here to stay or are just temporary is challenging. Unusual comparisons and also recent history of below average inflation over the last decade further complicates the picture, with some catch up perhaps in order, especially after such huge amounts of stimulus.

For the time being, policymakers are playing the patient game while investors are more wary, but then the authors of the investor survey do acknowledge its use as a contrarian indicator. And history tells us that one of the major central banks, the ECB, did raise interest rates twice ten years ago fearing inflation, which was most certainly an error with hindsight.

Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM.