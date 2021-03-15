SABB and Alawwal Bank complete historic merger

Saudi British Bank (SABB), the HSBC Holdings affiliate, has completed its merger with Alawwal Bank.

The move, which was initially given the approval of the Capital Market Authority in April last year, before being backed by respective shareholders the following month, creates the Gulf kingdom's third largest bank.

Lubna Olayan, chairperson, SABB, said: “As a stronger, more diverse and now fully integrated bank, we are even better positioned to be the bank of choice for a wide range of innovative banking and finance services and to support the exciting transformation of the Kingdom and our economy.”

Lubna Olayan, chairperson of Saudi British Bank (SABB)

The integration saw a 300-member project team complete thousands of tasks, including the migration of 4,500 corporate clients and 500,000 retail customers originally from Alawwal bank into the new combined business.

David Dew, managing director, SABB, added: “Our increased balance sheet and capital means we can better support our customers and deliver greater shareholder value. We’re all very proud of the bank we have created and the new world of financial opportunities it provides for our customers.”

After 11 years leading the bank, Dew is set to retire on May 23, handing over to former CEO of HSBC Singapore, Tony Cripps.