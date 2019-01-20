24k gold surges in GCC online search queries

Searches for the precious commodity have risen sharply since April 2018

Searches for high karat gold have witnessed a sharp increase across Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait in the last nine months, according to a study.

Since April 2018, 24 karat gold has recorded 1,200 online enquiries a month, the highest at any time in the past three years.

Queries for lower karat gradings have remained steady over the past 36 months, but record far fewer search volumes on average.

22-karat gold neared 800 monthly online searches in December 2018. 18-karat gold registered 400 searches while and 14-karat and 9-karat witnessed less than 100 average online searches during the same period.

Conducted by digital agency SEMrush, the study shows a sharp increase in searches for 24-karat since April 2018 and a continued rise after a major spike in July.

“Our digital search trend data also reveals that online searches for platinum had peaked and overtaken yellow gold a couple of times over the last two years, which has helped it become the second most searched precious metal online in GCC after yellow gold, but ahead of white gold,” said Adam Zeidan, Corporate Communications Manager for SEMrush in MENA.

Additional data from SEMrush shows that current average monthly search volumes in the GCC relating to the term ‘yellow gold’ are at 30,000, followed by platinum at 10,000 and white gold at 1,000.