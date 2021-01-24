Super Power Awards return to celebrate industry overachievers

The second edition of the prestigious Super Power Awards successfully took place on 22nd January 2021 on the grounds of American Aesthetics Medical Centre, bearing in mind all the precautions advised by the Government of UAE due the pandemic. Icons from various walks of life were felicitated for their calibre and contributions to their respective fields as well as society.

The motive behind the hosting the annual function is to recognise individuals from different fields who have proven themselves over time, excelled in their field and given back to society. The winners were chosen from more than 16 categories ranging from healthcare and fine arts to fashion, entertainment and beauty. Super Power, in its maiden year, was supported by the Ministry of Tolerance with the logo for the Year of Tolerance on the award, which was elebrated in the same year.

Dr Sana Sajan, director of the American Aesthetics Medical Centre, speaks at the Super Power Awards

Yasser Al Gargawi, director of Programmes and Partnerships from the UAE Ministry of Tolerance, and Dr Sana Sajan, director of American Aesthetic Medical Center, along with other senior management of the company were present at the awards. The recipients of the award were Dr Shaheena Daud for Excellence In Healthcare; Red One for Iconic Personality (Male); Nora Fatehi for Iconic Personality (Female); Manal Rustom was named Sports Star; The Dubai Doll for Home Grown Beauty Brand; Natasha Moore in the Makeup Artist category; Yas Dubai for Performance Artist; Laila Aziz was the Fashion Icon pick; Sajjad Dilafrouz won Cinema Personality; Mohammed Alaswad and Maisoon Al Saleh won the Artists category; Basma Styles for Influencer; Beauty Icon Of The Year was awarded to Joelle Mardinian; Rahul Kaul won in the Entertainment category; and Mona Sulaiman was the winner in the Bloggers category. A special recognition was awarded to Cancer Warrior Zoha Beig for her determination in fighting against the illness and emerging strong.

“We recognise superpowers in each field as we believe that you are you and that is your superpower because no one is like you”, said Dr Sajan.

Al Gargawi said, “I would like to commend this initiative by Dr Sana and the ideology behind the awards, which is to recognise the real talents among various categories.”

Singers Haitham Rafi and Kanika Kapoor with Danube Group chairman Rizwan Sajan

Dr Sajan also announced the launch of American Aesthetic Medical Centre’s second branch located at The Retreat Palm Dubai M Gallery by Sofitel. In addition to the already available treatments at AMC, wellness treatments such as Hijama, Cryotherapy, Physiotherapy, Oxygen Bars and IV drips will also be available. This is in line with Sheikh Hamdan’s vision of making Dubai a hub for health and wellness tourism. American Aesthetic being the only experienced centre for Hydra facials in the region, was among the only six in the world, is launching Keravive, which is a unique, relaxing treatment designed to cleanse, nourish, and hydrate the scalp for fuller and healthier-looking hair.

Dr Sana said, “We are very happy that we are expanding when we just completed two years of American Aesthetic Medical Centre and also expanding our range of treatments, supporting the UAE’s vision of becoming top destination for health and wellness tourism.”