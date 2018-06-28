Phase 2 of Dubailand's $330m Living Legends project completed

Tanmiyat says gated community will offer 500 villas and 3,000 apartments, housed within 12 residential towers, once it is completed in 2021

Phase two of Living Legends, a AED1.2 billion ($330 million) Dubailand mega project by Saudi developer Tanmiyat has been completed.

The gated community will offer 500 villas and 3,000 apartments, housed within 12 residential towers, once it is completed in 2021, the developer said in a statement.

It added that at 750 sq ft per resident, the 20,000 person population expected to reside at Living Legends will enjoy an abundance of personal space.

Since November 2017, three main contractors have worked to complete the second phase of 500 villas and 144 apartments, Tanmiyat said, adding that an additional 400 apartments will be handed over within the next four months.

“We can assure that the project will be an example of healthy population distribution for sustainable social living by engaging the residents with different activities and encourage residents to spend a longer time in their properties,” said Saleh Tabakh, spokesman of Tanmiyat’s management board and CEO of Delta International Real Estate.

The mega project will also include medical, educational, retail and sports facilities. Spanning the area of 14 million sq ft, residents will have access to 150 shops, a 4-star boutique hotel, and a 9-hole golf course as well as a jogging track, two football pitches, two basketball courts, a volleyball court, a cycling track, a rehabilitation centre, and 13 swimming pools. Additionally, the property will host an international school, a nursery, and three mosques.

Tabakh said the remaining five phases are averaging a completion rate of more than 50 percent.

“We are creating a complete, integrated community offering luxury facilities that are proven to create the feel and sense of a functioning neighbourhood. Spacious sizes and built up areas are designed for real people and families, providing healthy spaces.”