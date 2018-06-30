Tunnelling work completed on Dubai Metro extension project

Dubai's transport authority announces the completion of key tunnelling works of the Route 2020 Project stretching 3.2km

Dubai's transport authority on Saturday announced the completion of key tunnelling works of the Route 2020 Project stretching 3.2km at a depth ranging from 12-36 metres.

Route 2020 will see the construction of a 15km extension of the Dubai Metro's Red Line from Nakheel Harbour and Tower station up to the site of the Expo, with seven stations as well as an upgrade to the existing metro network.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the tunnelling milestone, saying: “The tunnel-drilling works commenced last October as the giant tunnel boring machine, branded Al Wugeisha Expo 2020, started off Discovery Gardens and reached the underground station nearby Jumeirah Golf Estates in February.

"The drilling works then continued past the Dubai Investment Park, and up to the final point at the Green Community,” added Al Tayer.

He said in a statement that he was "delighted" with the progress of Route 2020 Project.

Work on the metro viaducts are set for completion in November and all railway works of the project will be accomplished in July 2019, with the trial run of the metro extension starting in February 2020.

In March, Dubai announced the successful completion of the $2.45 billion 17-year financing to complete the construction of the Route 2020 extension project.

The transaction consists of a 17-year $1.42 billion loan supported by comprehensive guarantees from the French export credit agency, Bpifrance Assurance Export and the Spanish export credit agency CESCE, amortising over 14 years commencing in 2020 and a 10-year conventional facility of $1.1 billion, amortising over six years commencing in 2022.