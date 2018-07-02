UAE's Azizi hires contractor for phase 4 of flagship Dubai project

Majed Hilal Contracting is set to start construction work on giant Azizi Riviera project by the end of this month

UAE-based Azizi Developments said on Monday it has appointed a contractor to start work on phase 4 of Azizi Riviera, its flagship project in Meydan One.

Construction is expected to commence by the end of July under the agreement, the developer said in a statement.

Majed Hilal Contracting has been appointed on a AED572 million contract to construct 11 canal-side buildings that will make up over half of all developments in phase 4 of Azizi Riviera.

Azizi Riviera phase 4 boasts a total of 4,753 units consisting of 3,141 studios, 1,261 one-bedroom, 267 two-bedroom, and 84 three-bedroom apartments.

Mirwais Azizi, chairman of Azizi Group, said: “We continue to progress quickly with Azizi Riviera, one of our most ambitious projects to date. We recognise a growing interest in Dubai’s real estate market – and particularly in buying off-plan – and aim to match that with our hallmarks of timely delivery, superior quality, and value for money.”

Azizi Riviera is the flagship project of Azizi Developments and the architecture will draw inspiration from the French Riviera lifestyle.

A key feature of the Azizi Riviera development is a mega integrated retail district which will consist of high-street bridge brands, leisure and entertainment options.

The development, on the banks of the Dubai Canal, will also offer access to long paved pedestrian paths and water transport, yachting facilities and a proposed marina, among other attractions.