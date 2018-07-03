New $30m highways project to link Ras Al Khaimah's north with south

Ministry of Infrastructure Development says it has completed 80% of the extension to the Emirates Road, set to open in Q3

A AED110 million ($30 million) highways project to connect the northern and southern parts of Ras Al Khaimah is set to be completed by October.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development said it has completed 80 percent of the extension to the Emirates Road in the areas of Suhaila and Shamel.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, director of Roads Department in the Ministry, said that the project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

It extends over 4km, and includes a main road, three bridges, two roundabouts, in addition to sliding roads connecting to the surrounding areas and the secondary streets.

Al Hammadi said that the project will connect the southern and northern parts of the emirate, which will contribute to reducing traffic congestion at the entrance to Ras Al Khaimah by 30 percent.

The new road will accommodate about 60,000 vehicles per day in both directions, reducing the delay of vehicles at the traffic intersections in the emirate.

The road consists of three traffic lanes for each direction, with the implementation of a large central island that can be exploited in the future by adding a fourth traffic lane for the road, Al Hammadi added.