UAE's Azizi set to deliver $212m Palm project by end of 2018

Developer says Azizi Mina on Palm Jumeirah will feature 174 residential apartments and four luxurious penthouses

UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that its upcoming AED780 million ($212 million) project on the Palm Jumeirah is on track to be delivered by the end of 2018.

The developer has announced that construction of Azizi Mina is progressing according to schedule with work on the inside of the building well underway, including mechanical and electrical works, and tiling with painting across all units currently ongoing.

Mirwais Azizi, Chairman of Azizi Group, said: “Palm Jumeirah is one of the most iconic locations in the world. The market is witnessing a high demand for projects on Palm Jumeirah and Azizi Mina was conceptualised to address this need. This beachfront project will offer a stunning waterfront view, community amenities and beach access, making it a prized option for residents and investors alike.”

Azizi Mina features 174 residential apartments and four luxurious penthouses including 120 one-bedroom, 54 two-bedroom units. In addition, it will include a total of six retail units.

The developer also has community lifestyle projects including Azizi Riviera in Meydan One and Azizi Victoria in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City – District 7, as well as other projects in Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan and Jebel Ali.