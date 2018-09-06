Chinese builder wins $351m deal for Emaar project in Dubai

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC ME) has been awarded a $351.2 million contract by Emaar Development.

The Chinese state-owned contractor has "obtained a letter of award" to work on Emaar's Downtown View II project in Dubai, Construction Week Online reported on Thursday.

Its scope under the contract includes the construction of three high-rise residential towers with 1,509 units, a partial basement level, four floors of podium parking, a ground-floor retail unit and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rooms, it reported.

Tower 1 will be 258 metres high and have 67 floors above ground while Tower 2 will have 62 floors and Tower 3 will have 55 floors.

Piling and excavation work was completed during the second quarter of the year. Construction of the development is scheduled to complete by the end of 2020, according to Emaar’s website.

Construction Week said it has reached out to both CSCEC ME and representatives from Emaar for comment on the contract award.

Emaar's Downtown View II, which overlooks the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain, is a three-tower development featuring apartments that feature up to four bedrooms.

Its amenities include a temperature-controlled swimming pool, outdoor barbecue areas, a multi-purpose sports hall, a gym, and social rooms.

Last week, Dubai developer Damac awarded the Chinese contractor a $139 million construction contract for the six-tower Aykon City project that is also under way in Downtown Dubai.

The company will build Tower C, one of the residential tower contained within Damac's $2 billion mixed-use development, situated off Sheikh Zayed Road.