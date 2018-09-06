Revealed: Dubai's Port de La Mer to include superyacht marina

Developer Meraas unveils the first details of Port de La Mer, a new residential neighbourhood at La Mer in Dubai

Developer Meraas has revealed the first details of Port de La Mer, a new residential neighbourhood at La Mer in Dubai.

Inspired by the allure of the Mediterranean, the exclusive freehold community, which features a 192-berth superyacht marina, has released the first of its apartments to the market.

Port de La Mer is located at the tip of the North Peninsula at La Mer, a mix of shopping, dining, leisure, entertainment, hospitality and residential options.

Meraas said the Port de la Mer masterplan has been designed to offer a charming marina and waterfront lifestyle that appeals to families around the world. It will comprise a collection of one- to four-bedroom apartments.

The waterfront will feature a range of fashionable boutiques and restaurants, set in piazzas and will also include a selection of four- and five-star hotels and a private beach.

Work is already underway on the first properties at Port de La Mer in an area called La Côte, comprising approximately 400 apartments and a two-storey penthouse in a collection of five low-rise buildings.

La Côte is set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Abdulla Al Habbai, group chairman of Meraas, said: “With the Mediterranean being synonymous with both health and well-being, Port de La Mer is envisioned as a place where families can enjoy these influences through their interactions with the natural and built environment.

"The presence of a superyacht marina will add a touch of class and ensure Port de La Mer is a worthy addition to our expanding real estate portfolio, which already includes thriving communities at Meraas destinations."