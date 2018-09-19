Germany unveils high-tech Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

The pavilion will feature a first-of-its-kind intelligence assistance system to guide visitors through the experience and provide information

The German Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 will help showcase the country’s science and technology innovations and will include a first-of-its kind intelligent assistance system to help guide visitors through the experience, officials announced on Wednesday.

The design of the pavilion and its theme “Campus Germany” was revealed at an event in Dubai attended by German ambassador Ernst Peter Fischer and Mohammed Al Ali, executive director of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

Designed by the Cologne-based agency ‘facts and fiction’ and Berlin-based architects LAVA, the pavilion will be located in Expo 2020’s Sustainability District and will feature a ‘vertical campus’ design made up of separate modules that converge in an atrium with a stage and restaurant.

Visitors to the pavilion will be guided by an intelligent assistance system called “IAMU” which will provide visitors with information as they move through the pavilion. Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first time that IAMU technology is showcased anywhere around the world.

“As two issues high on the regional and global agenda, education and sustainability were important focuses for us when designing Campus Germany for Expo 2020 Dubai,” said to Dietmar Schmitz, the commissioner general of the German Pavilion.

“Our pavilion concept has been designed to seamlessly combine exhibition and architecture, with a storyline that will grasp visitor’s interests and hold it from start to finish, inviting them to engage with the content and be actively involved in the experience.

Visitors to the German pavilion will begin their visit by “enrolling” and providing basic data such as name, nationality and preferred language, before receiving an IAMU-enabled badge that will guide them through the pavilion.

Additionally, officials have said that Campus Germany’s welcome hall will feature a pit containing 155,000 balls, each of which will highlight a sustainability champion from Germany or tell a sustainability-related story. To uncover the message, visitors will have to select the ball and place it under a scanner.

As part of its modular theme, the pavilion will also feature various ‘labs” for visitors to explore, covering a number of topics such as energy, future cities and biodiversity.

The Campus Germany experience will finish with a collective task for visitors that will highlight the importance of collaboration.

Expo officials say that Germany will invest AED 213 million ($57.99 million), and its 4,500 sq m plot is set to be one of the largest of the countries participating in the event.

Video of What will 5G bring to Expo 2020 Dubai?