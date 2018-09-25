Ministry extends tender deadline for Kuwait International airport

Kuwait's ministry has extended the tender to deliver programme management consulting services for its international airport's construction

The submission deadline for programme management consulting bids has been extended by a month

Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works has extended the deadline to bid on programme management consulting delivery for the construction of its international airport, Construction Week reports.

The bid submission date for Kuwait International airport project’s construction has been extended to October 24, 2018, instead of September 24, according to the public works office.

The ministry issued a tender in July, inviting Louis Berger, CH2M, SNC Lavalin, Ineco, Egis, Turner & Townsend, Hill International, and Parsons to work on the project.

Each consultant was required to attach an initial insurance of $330,350 (KWD100,000) alongside their technical proposal.

These announcements do not mention additional details of the airport project being tendered.

Equipment manufacturer Mammoet said in May that it had been awarded a contract to work on Kuwait International airport's new terminal building, part of a $4.3bn (KWD1.3bn) project.

The terminal has a trefoil plan, comprising of three symmetrical wings for departure gates. Each of its façades spans 1.2km, with all of them extending from a 25km central space.