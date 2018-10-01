Dubai's Union Properties set to unveil $680m Avenue District

Avenue District will span over two million sq ft, and will feature a mix of residential units, and the flagship One Avenue Mall.

Dubai developer says launch of new Motor City project is 'significant milestone'

Union Properties will unveil Avenue District, a mixed-used urban lifestyle project that is part of its Dubai Motor City phase 2 development at Cityscape Global 2018.

The developer said the AED2.5 billion ($680 million) flagship project is a "significant milestone", reflecting its promise of delivering best in class community living experiences.

Ahmed Khouri, managing director of Union Properties, said: "We are committed to creating vibrant destinations, such as Avenue District, that feature the full spectrum of facilities with a focus on leisure and entertainment."

Avenue District will span over two million sq ft, and will feature a mix of residential units, and the flagship One Avenue Mall. The lifestyle-focused retail venue spanning over one million sq ft, will boast a diverse F&B mix, along with entertainment and retail options.

The first residential community in Avenue District, 313 Avenue, will comprise 67 studios, 156 one-bedroom apartments and 166 two-bedroom apartments.

Avenue District will also be home to the 100,000 sq ft BMW and MINI showroom.

Located within the Phase 2 expansion of Dubai Motor City, Avenue District will be bisected by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) and Al Qudra Road that feeds onto Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) via Umm Suqeim Street, allowing ease of access to Dubai International Airport and Dubai Expo 2020.

Motor City spans over 38 million square feet and is comprised of six districts, each encompassing a unique destination, such as Dubai Autodrome, One Avenue Mall, The Ribbon, UPTOWN and Green Community Motor City.

In April, Union Properties announced the launch of Zawaya, a new mixed-use development in Dubai's Motor City.

With the launch of Zawaya, Union Properties said it will be initiating the first phase of its new AED8 billion ($2.1 billion) masterplan for Motor City that was revealed earlier this year.

Since its formation in 2007, Union Properties has delivered more than 10,000 residential, commercial and retail units in Dubai.

Last month, Union Properties issued a statement denying any plans to merge with another developer in Dubai.

In a statement, Union Properties referred to speculation “circulating in the media” saying that it is “not considering any merger.”