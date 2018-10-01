Dubai Investments says flagship Mirdif Hills project 50% complete

Mirdif Hills is a mixed-use, residential, commercial, and retail development by DIRC and the only freehold development currently in Mirdif.

Construction on the $820m Mirdif Hills mixed-use project is progressing as scheduled, says developer

Dubai Investments has announced that the construction of its $820 million Mirdif Hills project, being developed by its subsidiary Dubai Investments Real Estate Company (DIRC), is almost 50 percent complete.

Construction on the project is progressing as scheduled with the completion of 54 percent of Janayen Avenue, 50 percent of Nasayem Avenue, and 12 percent of Multaqa Avenue, the developer said in a statement.

The project is spread across 1 million square feet land and 4 million square feet of built up area. The project features a four-star hotel by Millennium Hotels & Resorts with 116 rooms, 128 serviced apartments, retail units, a 230-bed hospital, and around 1,500 apartments comprising a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes.

Sales for the project’s Nasayem Avenue was launched earlier this year with the cluster offering a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as three- and four-bedroom duplexes.

Obaid Mohammed Al Salami, general manager of DIRC, said: “We are pleased to reveal that the construction of Mirdif Hills is progressing on schedule while adhering to the highest quality standards our residents and investors can expect. Mirdif Hills is a unique, well-equipped development in a strategic location that offers distinctive advantages in line with the needs and demands of the market.”

The price of a one-bedroom unit at the development starts at AED999,000.