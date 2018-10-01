Heart of Europe developer reveals first hotel launch plan

Portofino Hotel will have 489 Princess suites including the exclusive Villa Adriana on the top floor, named after the famous Roman Emperor.

Kleindienst Group, the creator of The Heart of Europe, part of Dubai's The World, has revealed that it will launch its first hotel in the next 100 days.

It will be located on Main Europe island and the Portofino Hotel is the first five-star, family-only hotel in the region.

The Heart of Europe team is also planning on breaking the Dubai record for the fastest hotel to soft launch less than a year after first construction commenced, with the soft opening set for December, Hotelier Middle East reported on Monday.

The hotel will have a fully-serviced private marina and the whole front-of-house team will be Italian while the time zone and currency will be European, with visitors able to pay in Euros, it added.

Portofino Hotel will have five swimming pools, including a large pool - designed especially for water sports and showcasing regular water ballet shows throughout the day.

Entertainment will also include the Castello Theatre, with family shows, concerts and movie screenings. For dining, there will be a choice of four restaurants and six bars – all serving organic-only, Mediterranean-inspired food, which will be a key feature across all 13 hotel properties on The Heart of Europe.

Josef Kleindienst, chairman of the Kleindienst Group said: “The soft launch of the exceptional Portofino Hotel at the end of this year marks an important and exhilarating stage in the construction of The Heart of Europe.

"This is our first hotel and it demonstrates how we will cater for each visitor demographic tailoring the hotel and experience to their needs – family-only, 24/7 entertainment or romantic. It will all be curated for guests’ pleasure. At the Portofino Hotel, we look after families who will encounter no distraction from singles, couples or party-goers, offering a safe and luxurious haven for the perfect family holiday.”

Kleindienst Group recently announced progress on The Heart of Europe with the completion of the first Sweden Beach Palace on Sweden Island.