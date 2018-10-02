New $95m La Mer Tower to offer 350 Sharjah apartments

La Mer Tower consists of 350 apartments, ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms, duplex apartments, offices and commercial shops, as well as 7 floors of parking spaces.

Al Thuriah Group, a UAE-based real estate developer, on Tuesday unveiled its latest project, La Mer Tower in Sharjah.

With 45 floors, La Mer Tower offers a panoramic 360-degree view of the sea and the entrances of the cities of both Sharjah and Dubai and is worth AED350 million ($95.2 million), the developer said in a statement.

The tower is designed with two independent entrances, one dedicated to the residents and another leading to the offices while it also offers two swimming pools and two health clubs - one for females and one for males.

All apartments and shops are offered for sale under freehold, in harmony with the laws and regulations enforced in Sharjah.

Raymond Khouzami, CEO of Al Thuriah Group said: “La Mer Tower is distinguished by its unique location on Al Mamzar Beach between Sharjah and Dubai. The tower is just a few steps away from the sea, separated only by Al Mamzar Beach road.”

He added: "The design of this tower is a new architectural landmark that stands out from the tower designs in the city of Sharjah and takes into consideration the strategic location between Sharjah and Dubai. Therefore, the design was inspired by Sharjah’s heritage and culture, and Dubai’s high towers and commercial and economic trends, as well as the beach of the Arabian Gulf and golden sands that surround the tower.”

Khouzami said he expects the completion of the tower in a "very short time" as all official documents are already obtained.