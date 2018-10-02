UAE's Bloom releases two towers for sale at Dubai residential project

Abu Dhabi-based Bloom Properties on Tuesday announced the release of two additional towers for sale within its Bloom Towers and Bloom Heights developments in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai.



The developer also revealed that the new building within Bloom Towers will comprise 255 residential units ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms, while the new addition to Bloom Heights is to feature 298 residential units ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms.



Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding, said: “The release of two new buildings for sale within our JVC developments comes in response to the significant interest both projects generated among investors following their successful launch.”

At the Cityscape Global real estate exhibition this week, the developer is set to showcase a diverse portfolio of residential developments taking shape across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.These developments include Bloom Heights and Bloom Towers in JVC and Stella Maris Tower in Dubai Marina in Dubai as well as Soho Square and Park View mixed-use developments on Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.