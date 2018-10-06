$171m contracts awarded to complete Dubai Expo 2020 roads network

Over the past few months, the RTA had previously awarded four contracts for the improvement of roads leading to the Expo 2020 site.

Two contracts have been awarded by Dubai's transport authority for the construction of roads leading to the Dubai Expo 2020 site

Two contracts worth AED630 million ($171.5 million) have been awarded by Dubai's transport authority for the construction of roads leading to the Dubai Expo 2020 site.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called for the immediate start to the work.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded contracts of the final two phases (5 and 6) of roads which will include improvements to both Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and the intersection of Emirates Road with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA, said: “The improvement of roads leading to Expo is one of the big projects currently undertaken by RTA to serve the needs of hosting Expo 2020 in Dubai. Due to the massive nature of the project, it had been split into six phases to ensure the timely completion of works, well before the opening of Expo. Contracts for the previous four phases had already been awarded.”

Video of What will 5G bring to Expo 2020 Dubai?

Phase 5 covers the construction of bridges extending 2.6km and roads running up to 3km while phase 6 encompasses the construction of bridges extending 1.4km and roads of 8km.

Over the past few months, RTA had previously awarded four contracts for the improvement of roads leading to the Expo 2020 site.