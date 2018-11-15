Netherlands picks consortium to build Dubai Expo 2020 pavilion

Expo 2020 Dubai expects to attract 25 million visits between October 2020 and April 2021, and 70 percent of its visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE.

Dutch consortium says it aims to deliver Expo 2020 pavilion that stands out for its use of innovative, sustainable technologies

A consortium of Dutch and international companies has been selected to design and build the Dutch pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

The winning consortium comprises Expomobilia, V8 Architects, Kossmann.dejong and Witteveen+Bos, a statement said, adding that the companies combine the "necessary know-how in the fields of pavilion construction and pavilion architecture, interactive visitor experiences, circularity and sustainable construction".

The statement said the Netherlands aims to deliver a "distinctive pavilion" that stands out for its use of innovative, sustainable technologies.

The pavilion will be a circular climate installation offering an intense sensory experience to both private and corporate visitors.

It will match the Netherlands’ chosen theme of Uniting water, energy & food while the design will be unveiled next month, the statement added.

The winning consortium will be responsible for the maintenance and finishing of the pavilion as well as for its design and construction. One or more calls for tenders for the management of the pavilion will be held before the end of first quarter of 2019.

Expo 2020 Dubai expects to attract 25 million visits between October 2020 and April 2021, and 70 percent of its visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE - the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos.

More than 180 countries are expected to participate, and each one will have its own pavilion - another World Expo first.