Saudi Arabia to build 19,000 homes as part of Sakani scheme

Provided by the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund, Sakani aims to add more than 300,000 residential products in 2018.

The programme for citizens will provide more than 300,000 residential products in 2018

Saudi Arabia will build a total of 19,359 residential units for its citizens as part of its major housing development programme Sakani.

Provided by the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund, Sakani aims to add more than 300,000 residential products in 2018.

The ministry has signed five agreements with four property developers to set up the villas and townhouses in Riyadh, Jeddah, Buraidah and Al Khobar.

One of the five projects is Murooj Jeddah, which will include 10,000 housing units. Luluat Al Bahar in Jeddah will boast about 8,000 homes, while Tanal in Riyadh will have around 1,008. Areen in Al Khobar will see 273 units built and Basateen Al Qassim in Buraidah will have around 78 houses.

The projects will include mosques, parks and government agencies.

The signing ceremony saw Housing Minister Majed bin Abdullah Al Hogail attend alongside other senior government officials including some the Real Estate Development Fund as well as the CEO of the National Housing Company.