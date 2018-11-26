Japan reveals plan for Dubai Expo 2020 pavilion

Positioning the pavilion as The Crosspoint for the Future, the stand’s geometry and design showcases a façade embracing Arabesque and Japanese Asanoha patterns.

Japan External Trade Organisation says it has drawn on Arabic design and culture to develop the country's pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

The Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro) has drawn on Arabic design and culture to develop the country’s pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Positioning the pavilion as The Crosspoint for the Future, the stand’s geometry and design showcases a façade embracing Arabesque and Japanese Asanoha patterns with notions reflecting the ancient trade network of the Silk Road, a statement said.

Jetro added that the pavilion signifies the great respect Japan has for other cultures while embodying a "modern presentation of water, wind, shadow and light composed with Japanese environmental aesthetics to give visitors an experience of the world we envision and the resolutions that can be achieved with harmony between people, ideas and technology".

Toshio Nakamura, the commissioner general of the Japanese Section, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are delighted with the concept and design of the Japanese pavilion and are certain it will add value to the prestige and legacy that global Expos represent.

Video of New drone footage released of Expo 2020 progress

"The Japan pavilion will exist as a centripetal force to connect and communicate the vision of our potential in leading a future society based on the spirit, techniques, culture and elements unique to Japan.”

More than 200 participants including nations, corporations, non-government organisations and educational institutions are expected to take part in Expo 2020.

With 25 million visits projected between October 2020 and April 2021, and 70 per cent of visitors expected to come from outside the UAE, the next World Expo represents a major commercial opportunity for businesses of all sizes.