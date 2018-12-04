Dubai Expo site to be completed 'well before' 2020 event launch

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and director-general of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

Construction of the Dubai Expo 2020 site is well placed to be completed "well before" the mega event opens in October 2020, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been told.

Sheikh Mohammed was given updates on the significant progress made by the Expo 2020 real estate and development team during a visit to the site just days after it was confirmed that 190 countries has confirmed their participation.

He was briefed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and director-general of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, state news agency WAM reported.

The Dubai ruler, also Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, he was told that 80 percent of the Expo-built structures on site will be retained as part of District 2020, an integrated community that will be a new destination in the city of Dubai.

The new development is set to open in late 2021.

This is the latest of several of Sheikh Mohammed’s visits to the Expo 2020 site to review the progress of the project since the UAE won its bid to stage the event in 2013.

District 2020 has already attracted interest from leading global companies including Expo’s Premier Partners Accenture and Siemens, which will establish important bases there.

District 2020 is part of the wider national development of Dubai South and will be linked by the Metro extension and connected by four major UAE highways.

It will also host an important new national business facility, the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Expo 2020 Higher Committee, chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: "The Expo will be a destination for all nations to share their collective visions of the future. Specifically for the UAE, it will be happening on the eve of the nation’s 50th Jubilee Anniversary when we will share with the world our vision for the future, our culture and the values we stand for as a nation."

Expo 2020 Dubai will open on October 20 2020 and close six months later on April 10 2021.

It will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region in the 167-year history of the event.