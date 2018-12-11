Dubai's Meydan One on track for early 2020 launch

Upon completion, Meydan One will host 580 retail stores including 30 anchor stores and 80 flagship luxury stores, 190 dining outlets and a 13,200-square metre hypermarket.

Meydan One, the lifestyle and retail destination currently under development as part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City in Dubai, has announced that the project is on track for its launch in early 2020.

Sixty percent of structural work has been completed at Meydan One, which will integrate indoor and outdoor spaces featuring key attractions such a 1km ski slope, a heritage village, beach and water park, hotels and hotel apartments, as well as the largest dancing water fountain in the world.

Fahad Kazim, vice president – Meydan Malls, Meydan Group, said: “We are changing the way the Middle East thinks of mall concepts today. Meydan One has been envisioned as a ‘place for everyone’, which means it seeks to accommodate varied needs and expectations.”

Upon completion, Meydan One will host 580 retail stores including 30 anchor stores and 80 flagship luxury stores, 190 dining outlets and a 13,200-square metre hypermarket. These will be located across indoor and outdoor spaces oriented by an iconic retractable sky lit atrium space named the Canyon.

Meydan One will also house a multipurpose civic plaza with a capacity to host 30,000 people at any given point of time to facilitate a diverse range of cultural and entertainment activities.

A key attraction within the development, the dancing water fountain will span 380 metres in length while an 8.2km Crystal Lagoon within Meydan One will feature over 500-metres of white sandy beaches, an exclusive beach club with a lounge area, as well as activities such as sea kayaking, paddle boats and water park facilities for adults and kids.

The project will also feature an Experience Zone, which features innovative entertainment, traditional and extreme sports, edutainment and e-gaming experiences. It will also feature a multi-purpose sports arena with regulation size courts and designated versatile multi-sports areas.

Seeking to drive startup innovation in the region, Meydan One will also feature an incubation district as a fully-enabled plug-and-play facility for up-and-coming entrepreneurs in fashion, beauty and F&B.