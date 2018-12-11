Former Damac exec hired to drive Samana expansion in Dubai

The Samana Greens residential project will deliver 131 residential units, and is 40 percent completed with the project set to be delivered by April 2020.

Samana Developers, a boutique developer in Dubai, has appointed former Damac vice-president Alan James Gammon as general manager to drive its expansion plans.

Gammon will oversee the execution of three project launches in the first quarter of 2019, along with an ongoing Samana Greens residential project in Arjan-Dubailand district near Miracles Gardens, a statement said.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said: “The appointment is a reflection of our commitment to completing our projects well on time with a high quality, healthy living environment and developing potentially high yield properties. Alan’s extensive expertise in real estate, customer service and hospitality will help firmly position Samana Developers in the real estate market of Dubai.”

Gammon, a British national, has managed AED10 billion worth of assets under his portfolio, said: “I thank Samana Developers for their trust in me and I am excited to work with a boutique but high quality developer who is committed to their investors and end-users. I am sure our synergy will be a win-win scenario for the developer and investors alike.”