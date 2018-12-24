Dubai ruler withdraws expansion plan for Scottish estate

Sheikh Mohammed bought the estate more than 30 years ago.

A development company working for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has reportedly withdrawn plans to expand the Dubai ruler's Scottish estate.

Sheikh Mohammed - through Smech Properties Ltd - had applied to expand Inverinate Estate in Wester Ross by building a nine bed house and two lodges for his staff.

But concerns were raised by Transport Scotland and local residents about the impact of the plans on local roads which are in a designated "national scenic area", the Scotsman reported.

It reported the application said that the family’s trips to Inverinate in Wester Ross had been “limited by a lack of accommodation”.

Highland Council confirmed to the newspaper that the application from his development company Smech Properties Ltd had been withdrawn.

The development already has a 14 bedroom holiday home next door to a 16 bedroom luxury hunting lodge as well as a triple helipad.

In 2014, the local authority approved plans for a new 16-bedroom mansion, including a swimming pool and gym.

In 2015, the Dubai ruler overcome objections to win approval to build four helicopter landing pads on his remote Highland estate in Scotland.