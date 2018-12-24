Heart of Europe developer says 85% of phase 1 homes sold

Handover of phase one started in 2018 and is on track for completion in 2019, with demand from investors, predominantly from UAE and GCC nationals.

Kleindienst Group boss says confident that sales success will continue in Dubai during 2019

Kleindienst Group, the creator of The Heart of Europe project off the coast of Dubai, has announced that it has sold 85 percent of homes scheduled for the first phase of its development.

The Heart of Europe, located 4km off the coast of Dubai, is offering second homes on six coral-rich islands in The World.

Kleindienst Group has worked on properties on Sweden Island, Germany Island and 78 floating seahorses situated in a Maldivian setting at honeymoon Island, St Petersburg.

Handover of phase one started in 2018 and is on track for completion in 2019, with demand from investors, predominantly from UAE and GCC nationals.

Josef Kleindienst, founder and group chairman, was quoted as saying by Trade Arabia: "After a highly successful 2018, The Heart of Europe is on track in phase one with 85 percent of the second homes sold.

“As the only developer to increase our prices more than 50 percent due to strong demand for the second home market, a new concept in this region, we are confident that we will witness continued success year on year sales increase during 2019,” he added.

Kleindienst told Reuters in November that the company had sold 1,000 out of 4,000 units, with villas and palaces priced from $16 million to $100 million.

Kleindienst Group said it aims to complete the project by the time Dubai hosts Expo 2020, which is expected to attract 25 million visitors.