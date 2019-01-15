Zaha Hadid-designed Bee'ah HQ to be ready by summer

Bee’ah’s new Zaha Hadid Architects-designed headquarters in Sharjah will use robots to help host meetings and perform multimedia functions.

Bee'ah CEO Khaled Al Huraimel said that artificial intelligence will 'fully optimise' the building for staff and visitors

Waste management company Bee’ah’s new Zaha Hadid Architects-designed headquarters in Sharjah will be ready for opening by the summer of 2019, according to CEO Khaled Al Huraimel.

Speaking to Arabian Business, Huraimel said that work on the HQ, which he said will be “one of the most sustainable buildings in the Middle East and also the smartest”, is nearing its final stages.

“The building will be complete by the summer and we’ll have an official opening just after the summer,” he said.

According to Bee’ah, the sand dunes-inspired building has been designed to have zero net energy consumption and fitted with Tesla powerpack technology that will allow it to be fully powered by renewable energy, including passive solar power and wind power.



Bee’ah CEO Khaled Al Huraimel.

Additionally, Huraimel said the buildings will be “fully optimised” through the use artificial intelligence.

“This will be the first building in the region to have full AI integration,” he said. “It’s going to utilise a full AI experience, whether for visitors or for staff.”

AI platform

In October, Bee’ah and environmental partner Evoteq announced the launch of the UAE’s first advanced artificial intelligence platform catered to offices – the same system that will be deployed at Bee’ahs HQ.

At the time, the two companies said that the SaaS-based (software as a service) platform will have “its own persona” and use a voice-activated interface to help simplify complex tasks.



The system will also use facial recognition to engage with visitors and ‘unlock’ smart functions that offer guidance, help book appointments, document information, review staff duties, allocate resources and auto-fill applications.

The HQ will also use robots to help host meetings and perform multimedia functions.

“It effectively automates data collection, logistics and other business functions while monitoring factors like energy consumption,” Huraimel explained last year. “In addition to enhancing the smart capabilities of our HQ, we believe this system, once rolled out, will have a tangible impact on the operations of governments and entities across the region.”