World's largest sports mall on track for Q1 2020 launch in Dubai

The overall construction of the Sport Society mall will be done by the end of this year

The construction of the world’s largest sports mall, Sport Society, is progressing on schedule in Dubai according to developer Viva City and contractor Khansaheb.

According to a report in Arabian Business sister publication Construction Week, the first floor of the development is Mirdif is ready, with overall completion slated at the end of 2019.

The mall is scheduled for launch in Q1 2020.

Construction has also already began on the second of the project’s three floors. The ground floor of the mall has been designed to host and organise sporting events, with the other two floors to feature sports-focused stores, as well as restaurants and cafes that will offer organic diet-friendly options.

Once completed, the Sport Society mall will also feature large LED screens in which major sporting and entertainment news will be broadcast, as well as a large ice hockey rink that will be cooled to -5 degrees C during the summer months.

Steve Flint, the group general manager of Khansaheb Civil Engineering, said that the contractors previous record in the industry was “the deciding factor” that allowed it to win the project deal.

“We employ an integrated process in managing and coordinating all elements of design, ensuring consistency between different construction processes, as the volume of work in the project is huge as well,” he added.

Viva City’s head of design, Edgar Bove, said that the Khansaheb’s “efficient operations” were vital in ensuring that construction progresses on schedule.

“The world-class building is well under way and on programme, due to the depth of Khansaheb’s experience, innovation and expertise in building such key retail projects,” he said.