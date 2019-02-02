Les Jardins, Le Pavillon are the latest components revealed at Azizi Riviera in Dubai's Meydan One

UAE-based Azizi Developments has unveiled Les Jardins, a giant park in Azizi Riviera, the company’s flagship waterfront development in Meydan One.

The developer also released Le Pavillon, a nine-storey residential building that overlooks the new garden.

A vast open park, Les Jardins (French for The Gardens) spans across the whole Riviera. Covering the entire breadth of the development, several residential towers will offer direct views and access to the gardens.

The park will comprise ponds, fountains, paved jogging and walking paths, and picnic areas and social spaces fit for larger events to foster a sense of community. There will also be barbeque areas for families and friends to gather.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “One of our top priorities is to ensure the wellness of our residents and to add to their quality of life. Les Jardins will significantly enhance the well-being of our residents in Azizi Riviera, not only assuring them spectacular views but also the ideal environment to pursue a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The addition of the park will also add immense value to investors and assure strong rental returns.”

He added: “Assuring a serene lifestyle in the heart of the city, Les Jardins brings greenery to the doorsteps of residents. Les Jardins celebrates our outlook of developing lifestyles – not just buildings. Through entertainment, sports and wellness amenities, we strive to enrich the lives of our residents.”

Upon completion, Azizi Riviera will have a total of 71 mid-rise buildings with over 16,000 residences, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.