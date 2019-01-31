Sheikh Mohammed described the tower and Downtown Jumeira as a continuation of Dubai’s vision for becoming a city of the future.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday inaugurated Burj Jumeira, the new tower set to be built in the Al Sufouh neighbourhood of Dubai.

Downtown Jumeira, which is being developed by Dubai Holding, will have the Burj Jumeira as its centerpiece, a statement said.

Video of Launch of Burj Jumeira

Abdulla Al Habbai, chairman of Dubai Holding, said: “The launch of Burj Jumeira... is a confirmation of the critical role this development plays in Dubai’s vision for the future.

“The entire Downtown Jumeira area, and Burj Jumeira specifically, are distinctive projects that focus on providing an unparalleled experience to both visitors and residents. It will not only serve the needs of residents who are looking to live in cohesive and connected communities, but will also enhance Dubai’s tourism offering by adding another icon to the emirate’s portfolio of unique attractions.”

Construction will start immediately and the first phase of the development will be delivered in 2023, the statement added.

Burj Jumeira will rise to 550 metres and its façade will be covered with digital displays that can be utilized for various occasions and celebrations.

At Burj Jumeira’s summit is the crown, which will be able host a variety of different events. State-of-the-art technologies deployed inside the crown enable its inner surfaces to be transformed into fully immersive and interactive displays.

Burj Jumeira will also feature multiple observation decks, giving visitors 360 degree panoramic views of Dubai. The main viewing platform will become a major destination to witness fireworks and other events which take place in Dubai throughout the year.

The base of the tower is designed in the outline of Sheikh Mohammed’s fingerprint, and is planned to accommodate various social, cultural and artistic events and activities. It will also be home to numerous entertainment options, including water fountains, a terraced outdoor amphitheatre, and is designed to host interactive lighting and fireworks displays.

Surrounding the base of Burj Jumeira will be a fully integrated retail component.

Burj Jumeira will be the centerpiece of Downtown Jumeira, a pedestrian friendly mixed-use urban destination. Upon completion, it will be home to both residential and commercial towers and hotels, as well unique F&B concepts, and world-class restaurants.

Connectivity will be a central component of Downtown Jumeira, with a covered pathway connecting the nearby Sharaf DG Metro Station to Burj Jumeira, and all the way through the entire development to Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

Lush neighborhood parks, large open spaces and shaded streets are key characteristics of the development.