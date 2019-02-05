Architects sought to design new Saudi cinema project

Hayy: Creative Hub is a 17,000 sq m development and Jeddah’s first bespoke home for the arts and creativity.

International architects are being sought to design a new cinema in Saudi Arabia as part of plans to build a creative hub in Jeddah.

Art Jameel, an independent organisation that supports arts, education and heritage in the Middle East, on Tuesday announced an international competition to conceptualise a cinema for the Hayy project in Jeddah.

The competition invites proposals to design an independent picture house in Saudi Arabia, with registrations closing on March 22.

After the initial registration closes, applicants will be required to submit a proposal by April 11 and one winner and two runners up will be announced at the end of the competition in June.

Hayy: Creative Hub is a 17,000 sq m development and Jeddah’s first bespoke home for the arts and creativity which aims to act as an incubator, bringing together and nurturing artists, playwrights, photographers, filmmakers, entrepreneurs and creatives, along with the enthusiastic audiences that support them. It is scheduled to open in 2020.

Antonia Carver, director of Art Jameel, said: “We are delighted today to announce this unique opportunity for architects and designers from the Gulf and around the world to take part in imagining a picture house cinema for Saudi Arabia.

"Art Jameel continues to grow as a collaborative model; we strive to work with artists, filmmakers and partners, both locally and internationally, to enhance and grow our shared objectives.”