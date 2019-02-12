UAE's Farnek breaks ground on new $40m Dubai HQ

The 100,000 square feet facility, which will become home to 5,000 Farnek employees, will be completed by the summer of 2020.

Facilities management company says 5,000 employees will be based at new accommodation which is due to open in 2020

Farnek, a UAE-based facilities management company, has broken ground on its new AED150 million ($40.8 million) staff accommodation in Dubai Investments Park.

The 100,000 square feet facility, which will become home to 5,000 Farnek employees, will be completed by the summer of 2020, the company said.

The low-rise building will raise the bar for intelligent buildings, employing the latest smart technology and the most energy, water and waste-efficient accommodation centre of its kind in the region, it added.

Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek, said: “Through smart and sustainable design, we hope to save at least 20 percent more than a conventional staff accommodation centre, in energy and water savings. That could be worth up to AED3 million every year.”

“Designing a sustainable home for 5,000 people, will come with certain operational challenges, such as waste and sewage management. We have designed a unique solution that will reduce the volume of waste generated that would ordinarily go to landfill,” added Oberlin.

Some of the other design highlights include solar panels on the roof of the building covering 150 square metres, which will meet all hot water requirements. Over 4,000 LED-lights are to be installed throughout, supplying 90 percent of the total amount of lighting required.

The facility’s 800 rooms will be managed by a bespoke software solution, so that new employees can be welcomed 24/7 at a dedicated reception lobby, sign in and be shown to their rooms in minutes. Other features include, a prayer room, medical clinic, restaurant, library, gym, and a barber shop.

“Connectivity is essential for staff welfare today, so free Wi-Fi will be made available to all staff throughout the entire complex,” said Oberlin.