Mega tennis complex in Kuwait on track for 2019 opening

The Sheikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah International Tennis Complex, which is expected to attract around 11 million visitors a year, aims to boost Kuwait’s standing as the Middle East’s preferred destination for international professional tennis.

The 263,430 sq m tennis complex in Kuwait is on track for its 2019 opening, as global architecture group CallisonRTKL said steady progress was being made on the project.

CallisonRTKL said the complex will include the Kuwait Tennis Federation headquarters, eight open-air courts, a 5,000-seat covered multi-purpose arena, a 1,600-seat centre court, a fitness centre, a 5-star hotel and retail and dining venues.

"We approached this exciting project with a clear understanding of its unique context and diverse program," said Brendan O’Grady, vice president at CallisonRTKL’s Dallas office.

“As the designers of 360 Mall, which is connected to the complex via a pedestrian bridge, we know the value of creating a recognisable icon for Kuwait City. We expect this complex to set a new world standard for these types of multi-use districts," he added.

The complex would also help train Kuwaiti athletes to excel in international tennis, according to Mohammed Jassim Khalid Al Marzouq, chairman at project developer Tamdeen Group.

"Today we have reached advanced stages in building this creative sports monument, which will put Kuwait and its championships on the international sports map," he noted.

Moreover, the project will house the Middle East’s largest international tennis academy in collaboration with the Kuwait Tennis Federation, offering Kuwaiti athletes access to world-class facilities and coaches.

The project will also feature a 'living wall' composed of over 101 plant species.