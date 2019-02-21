Adnoc unit awards design contract for new oil refinery

The contract award is a key milestone as Adnoc accelerates delivery of its AED165 billion expansionary downstream strategy

Adnoc Refining on Thursday took a step closer to building the world’s largest integrated refining and petrochemicals complex in Ruwais, when it awarded a design contract to the Wood Group.

The contract award is a key milestone as Adnoc accelerates delivery of its AED165 billion ($45 billion) expansionary downstream strategy, it said in a statement.

The design award is for a refinery with a capacity of 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day and the facility will be designed to have full conversion capability and allow integration with petrochemicals industries in Ruwais which is already the fourth largest single site refinery in the world.

Adnoc Refining CEO, Jasem Ali Al Sayegh, said: “Today marks a significant step towards fulfilling Adnoc’s strategy of developing the largest integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex in the world. We are delighted to partner with Wood and to have their global expertise available to us.”

The award of the Pre-Front End Engineering and Designing (Pre-FEED) contract is the second stage in a four-stage process to get to the beginning of construction.

The announcement follows last month’s signing of two equity partnerships between Adnoc and Eni and OMV, covering both Adnoc Refining and a new trading joint venture, which will be jointly established by the three partners.

In May 2018, Adnoc announced plans to invest, alongside partners, in creating the world’s largest and most advanced integrated refining and petrochemicals complex at Ruwais. A cornerstone of the plan is expansion of refining capacity by more than 65 percent by 2025, creating a total capacity of 1.5 million barrels per day (mbpd).