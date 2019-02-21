Sobha boss reveals plan for 'iconic' 60-storey tower in Dubai

The boss of Dubai-based real estate developer Sobha Group has revealed plans to build a 60-storey tower on Sheikh Zayed Road that will become its new headquarters.
Expected to take four years to complete, construction will be carried out by Sobha’s in-house contracting arm and begin in July or August, Construction Week Online reported.
With a development value of $190 million, the skyscraper will have more than 6,500 sq m of office and 1,850 sq m of retail space, plus 140 luxury residential units, Sobha Group’s founder and chairman, PNC Menon, said.
The flagship skyscraper will be the tallest building Menon has overseen in his five-decade building career, which spans India and the Gulf.
“I want this building to be extraordinary and iconic in terms of its architecture,” he said. “I will only do a signature project once in my lifetime and this is going to be my flagship project,” Menon added.
“I am already 70 years old and for a man at his last part of his life, it is very emotional. Everything has to be super-perfect.”
Sobha's portfolio includes the $2.5 billion Sobha Hartland mega project. In October, it unveiled a new corporate identity in an effort to increase its share of the UAE property market by up to 5 percent.
He said Sobha will ramp up construction and handover activity to generate up to $680 million in revenue by 2021, adding that the 60-storey skyscraper may yield up to $272 million in revenue.For all the latest construction news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.