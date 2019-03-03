Saudi Arabia said to float tenders for railway projects

Rumaih Al Rumaih, chairman of Saudi Arabia's Public Transport Authority, the plan is to use public-private partnerships for both projects.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia has also floated a tender to build a new dry port and logistic zone

Saudi Arabia has issued transaction advisory services tenders for railway projects linking Yanbu, Industrial City and King Abdullah Port on the Red Sea and another connecting the existing Dammam-Riyadh line with the northern line, according to media reports.

Last week, Reuters reported that the government has also floated a tender to build a new dry port and logistic zone.

According to Rumaih Al Rumaih, chairman of Saudi Arabia's Public Transport Authority, the plan is to use public-private partnerships for both projects.

“We have done the feasibility and they are bankable, and now we are working on hiring the advisors who will prepare the PPP package,” he said.

Additionally, local media is reported that there are PPP opportunities for the 340 km Yanbu to Jeddah rail project, which runs via King Abdullah Port, as well as the 40 km track in Riyadh, designed to connect it to the new dry port.

In 2017, Saudi Railways Company (SAR) began operating passenger services on the 2,750 km connecting Riyadh with the town of Al Qurrayat, on the border with Jordan.

“In November last year, we opened the fifth station, Al Jouf, on this line and introduced night trains between the nearly 800-km stretch between Al Jouf and [the] capital Riyadh,” Al Rumaih said.