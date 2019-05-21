Sharjah to spend $29m in construction, maintenance of mosques

The expansion of the mosques is part of the government's plans to keep pace with the population growth across the emirate

The Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, has partnered with the Islamic Affairs Department to undertake the construction and maintenance of mosques in Sharjah worth AED107 million ($29m), as well as to establish homes for imams and muezzins.

This is being done in accordance with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at constructing several model mosques characterised by their Islamic styles, in line with the urban development of the emirate.

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SPWD, said that the expansion of the mosques is part of the government's plans to keep pace with the population growth across the emirate and provide decent and suitable housing for imams and muezzins across various mosques.

Al Suwaidi also highlighted the leadership’s willingness to provide the mosques with the latest and advanced technologies