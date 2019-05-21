Bahrain's fire-hit A'ali municipality building to open in August

Works minister tours construction site of project for which DI3 International is delivering construction, interior services

Bahrain’s fire-hit municipal building in A’ali – on which DI3 International is currently working – will reopen in August 2019, it was confirmed after the kingdom’s Works, Municipalities Affairs, and Urban Planning Minister, Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf, toured the project’s site.

DI3 International was awarded a contract by the building’s insurer to work on the project, with the deal valued at $764,200 (BHD287,988), according to Construction Week Online.

The scope of the package includes the reconstruction of the building, plus interior design, electrical lines, and other essential components, according to Bahrain's state news agency, BNA.

The works minister was accompanied on his site tour by Undersecretary for Municipalities Affairs, Dr Nabeel Abul Fateh; Assistant Undersecretary for Construction Projects and Maintenance, Shaikh Misha’al bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa; and Northern Municipality director-general, Lamia Al-Fadhala.