DMCC's first super tall tower set for early 2022 completion

81-storey Uptown Tower will feature 188 hotel rooms, restaurants, health spas, conference facilities, offices and 229 branded residences

DMCC, master developer of Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), said that its Uptown Tower project is 20 percent complete, with pre-leasing to commence later this year.

The first super tall tower in Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is on schedule for completion in early 2022, it has been announced.

The 81-storey Uptown Tower will stand at 340 metres and feature 188 luxury hotel rooms and suites, exclusive restaurants, health spas, extensive conference facilities, Grade A offices with large efficient floor plates, and 229 branded residences.

In January 2019, DMCC awarded the Uptown Tower construction contract to Six Construct and as of this month, enabling, piling and substructure works have been completed.

DMCC said the Uptown Dubai district will increase the commercial appeal of Dubai, attracting both businesses and residents to the existing community of 100,000 people.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, Uptown Tower replicates the brilliance of diamonds through its faceted glass façade that illuminates the interior spaces with natural light while filtering out harsh glare.

AccorHotels is set to bring its luxury hospitality and residential boutique brand, SO/ to the project, with SO/ Uptown Dubai being the brand’s debut property in the Middle East.

Paul Ashton, executive director - Property, DMCC, said: “Uptown Tower will deliver a compelling proposition for employers looking to attract and retain talent due to its onsite lifestyle amenities, walkable proximity to thousands of residences in the area as well as substantial retail and entertainment options, and metro accessibility through a planned air conditioned link bridge."

Strong interest has already been registered by prospective tenants, he added.

Uptown Tower is set to sit at the heart of the Uptown Dubai district – a 24-hour neighbourhood brimming with dining, high-end retail outlets, a central entertainment plaza and hotels, he said.