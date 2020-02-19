Tilal Al Ghaf townhouses sell out three weeks after Dubai launch

Majid Al Futtaim says it has seen 'exceptional demand' for latest release of townhouses in Tilal Al Ghaf project

Majid Al Futtaim has announces that its latest release of townhouses has sold out just three weeks after launch following exceptional demand among buyers eager to secure a property within its Tilal Al Ghaf community in Dubai.

Launched late last month, the residences, called Elan, were the first to be released among the wider Dubai-based project, with buyers coming from the UAE as well as other GCC countries and internationally.

Majid Al Futtaim said high interest in the Elan development reflects renewed optimism for Dubai’s real estate market, evidenced by an increase in the volume of transactions (23 percent) and value of investments (33 percent) as reported by House Price Index, Mo’asher.

Elan’s properties were sold from AED1.26 million for a three-bedroom townhouse and AED1.53 million for a four-bedroom townhouse.

Hawazen Esber, CEO, Communities at Majid Al Futtaim, said: “We are thrilled to see that contemporary urban design combined with integrated public spaces and recreational amenities have prompted such an enthusiastic response from the market. From the very first days of launch, Elan attracted a great deal of interest.”

He added that Elan represents the evolution of Majid Al Futtaim’s properties business in Dubai and is part of its flagship Tilal Al Ghaf master planned community.

The development is spread over three million square metres at the junction of Hessa Street and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street in Dubai, and neighbours the premium golf communities of Victory Heights and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Tilal Al Ghaf’s centrepiece is the swimmable 70,000 square metre Lagoon Al Ghaf, fringed by palm lined white sandy beaches that accommodate a variety of water sports.

Elan’s wider amenities include an outdoorcinema, three community centres, and numerous fitness facilities including a tennis court, jogging track, and indoor gym.