Abu Dhabi to issue $2.7bn tenders for infrastructure projects in PPP push

Abu Dhabi Government announces intention to procure infrastructure projects this year under its public-private partnership model

The Abu Dhabi Government announced on Wednesday its intention to procure approximately AED10 billion ($2.7 billion) of infrastructure projects this year under its public-private partnership (PPP) model in a range of sectors.

The tenders are part of a initiative dedicated to PPPs by the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme, which focuses on economy, knowledge and community development across Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported.

It said Ghadan 21 will help the private sector, through this PPP initiative, to participate in partnerships with government entities in the development of major infrastructure projects.

These projects will span sectors such as social, municipal and transportation.

The tenders come following the issuance of a law last year by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to regulate partnerships between public and private sectors.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, in line with its mandate to encourage private sector investment in the emirate, is working alongside key government entities to deliver the PPP model, WAM added.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: "Today’s announcement of AED10 billion of infrastructure projects marks a milestone in our commitment to partner with the private sector to drive Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. The Abu Dhabi government is committed to further reinforcing the important role of the private sector in the economy, which is key for a sustainable, resilient future.

"Globally, we are witnessing a shift from factor-driven to investment-driven and knowledge-based economies. Ghadan 21 is playing a critical role in fostering this shift in Abu Dhabi, and the programme is commencing its second year on a solid footing by weaving the private sector even further into the fabric of our development initiatives.

"Through the public-private partnerships initiative, the government is providing the private sector with more certainty and transparency around the development and procurement of major infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi," Al Hammadi added.