We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Construction
Mon 22 Jun 2020 04:11 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Khalifa Hasan Ali Saleh Al Hammadi appointed chair of Union Properties

Dubai-based developer has also announced seven new board members

Khalifa Hasan Ali Saleh Al Hammadi appointed chair of Union Properties

Khalifa Hasan Ali Saleh Al Hammadi is the new chairman of Union Properties.

Khalifa Hasan Ali Saleh Al Hammadi has been appointed chairman of Dubai-based developer Union Properties.

Al Hammadi, who was appointed as vice chairman and chief executive officer of the Dubai Motor City developer in December last year, was elected chairman at the company’s board of directors meeting this week.

He is also chairman of Gulfa Mineral Water and Manufacturing Industries Company PJSC.

Al Hammadi has extensive experience in the financial sector and banking, investments, real estate and IT.

The new board members for Union Properties are as follows: Fathi Ben Abdul Sattar Ben Grira, vice chairman (elected by majority through secret voting); Dahi Yousef Ahmed Abdulla Al Mansoori, Jorg Klar, Mohamed Fardan, Ali Al Fardan, Darwish Abdulla Ahmed Al Ketbi and Abdul Wahab Al Halabi.

In February this year, Union Properties announced AED218.8 million ($59.5m) net losses for 2019, blaming bank financing costs and a "stagnation" in the real estate sector.

The losses were compared to a net profit of AED62.3m in the previous year.

While in March, the company announced that it was in the final stages of signing a memorandum of understanding with China National Chemical Engineering Limited (CNCEC) for the Dubai Autodrome expansion project valued at approximately $54.5m.

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

For all the latest construction news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Work resumes at Saudi Arabia's Diriyah after Covid-19 pause

UAE nationals in Abu Dhabi receive $1.5bn in housing benefits

Abu Dhabi's Al Qana on track for Q4 completion