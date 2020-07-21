Dubai's Arabtec awarded $54m Saudi Aramco contract

A unit of Dubai’s Arabtec Holding has been awarded a SAR200 million ($54m) contract by Saudi Aramco to replace five storage tanks at Ras Tanura Refinery in Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia.

The contract, awarded to Target Engineering Construction Company, includes the replacement of three naphtha storage tanks and two slop oil storage tanks.

"We are delighted to be continuing to build our relationship with Saudi Aramco in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Arabtec’s Group CEO, Wail Farsakh. “In line with our strategy, this important award further builds the group’s presence in the oil and gas sector."