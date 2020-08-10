Heart of Europe's Rainy Street to be completed by Q4

European expats pining for home during the current coronavirus pandemic can soon enjoy an experience of the continent without leaving Dubai.

Kleindienst Group’s Côte d’Azur development, on the company’s $5 billion Heart of Europe project off the coast of the emirate is scheduled to complete in the fourth quarter of this year.

The project is strategically located next to the climate-controlled Rainy Street covering one kilometre, where it will rain on command, while cooling down and maintaining an ambient temperature of 27 degrees Celsius as well as five kilometres per hour winds and 60 percent humidity, in order to mirror the summer climate in southern Europe.

The construction of two key sustainable facilities is also underway at Côte d'Azur adding to the resort’s tremendous construction progress of the last 12 months.

A rain forest will be planted with more than 100 types of exotic plants and palm trees right next to Monaco hotel and the Rainy Street. The forest will also have a sustainable irrigation system with recycled water and rain will fall on command to create a refreshing micro-climate.

While the Côte d'Azur resort will also feature a sustainable swimming pool measuring a record 12,000 square metres.

“Once open, guests will enjoy year-round European festivities, the Rainy Street, the record swimming pool and the rain forest that will bring the European ambience closer to the Heart of Dubai, especially during the summer months,” said Josef Kleindienst, chairman of Kleindienst Group.

The developer has revealed that elevations of the four hotels resort have been completed, paving the way for walls, finishing and interiors works for the 893-key facility to be ready to welcome tourists in Q4.

Being built on a plot of 43,442 square metres, Côte d’Azur comprises four boutique hotels – Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St. Tropez. Contractors have also completed the topping out of St. Tropez, the fourth hotel of the resort cluster.

The four hotels will offer around 220 keys each, from standard suites, to super deluxe suites, suite rooms and star suites.

“The completion of the elevation works and topping out of the four hotels mark an important milestone in the development of the Heart of Europe Island and our strong commitment to deliver the project by the end of the year, despite the current economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Josef Kleindienst, chairman of Kleindienst Group, said.