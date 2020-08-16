LWK + PARTNERS designed the Crown Jewel of Emaar's Downtown Dubai "Burj Crown"

The MENA Studio of Hong Kong-based practice LWK + PARTNERS has earlier this year completed the design package for the latest project “Burj Crown” by Emaar.

The luxury residential development is the final addition to Dubai’s renowned Downtown Skyline.

A unique urban residential destination that was launched at the beginning of 2020 by His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Chairman of Emaar Properties.

LWK + PARTNERS was given the challenge to work on this last prime plot on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard to deliver a residential destination at the centre of this world class urban oasis. Aptly called 'the Centre of Now,' Downtown Dubai lies between old Dubai and new Dubai.

The 44-storey tower has Dubai’s iconic landmarks including world’s tallest Burj Khalifa, largest performing fountains and Dubai Opera as its backdrop. Designing with close proximity to such energising and iconic sites is both challenging and exhilarating, however the experienced design team developed a resolved scheme that unities the intriguing synergies of this city and complements the regions’ urban style with panache.

Burj Crown comes with endless possibilities and experiences. Rising on the vibrant Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, the residential tower boasts 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments.

The layouts have been carefully crafted with attention to detail to fulfil the aspirations of dynamic professionals and young families. LWK + PARTNERS was commissioned to design a unique tower with a wealth of amenities, shopping, culture, entertainment and culinary experiences — all at the fingertips of residents.

“Urban sophistication with contemporary simplicity has been a primary goal for the design approach of this residential tower” says Kourosh Salehi MENA Design Director, describing the design approach “a punched masonry façade with monochrome panels articulated by cantilevered balconies, with metal edge detailing to provide robust and ageless elegance” he adds.

At the street level the commercial units and the entrance lobby have been detailed with additional care through their use of crafted materials and edge treatments. In contrast the functionality of the podium has been reflected by the rational use of a simple geometry and robust materials and detailing. A prominent feature is the 6-storey landscaped Leisure Deck on the podium providing social and outdoor amenities for the residents and their guests.

The Crown at the top of the building presents itself to the city from afar, a bronze filigree, punctuating the tower’s presence amongst its prestigious neighbours. Burj Crown features an ‘Active Roof’ area which provides residents with a communal outdoor space with magnificent views of Burj Khalifa and across Dubai.

LWK + PARTNERS mandate was to craft a contemporary solution that would be one of the most desirable addresses in Dubai. The design team carefully examined all aspect of residents’ experience and designed an experiential Leisure Deck with a wide range of amenities including a large outdoor area with green spaces to relax and unwind. Additional features also include an outdoor meditation zone, children’s playground, a dedicated barbecue area, and a swimming pool for children and adults.

The design team ensured programming a compelling and creative unit mix that would offer an unparalleled investment opportunity for the discerning investor. Since the launch date the Burj Crown, 1-bedroom units were completely sold within the first week, sales as of today are at 67%.

Despite high supply concerns, the project is scheduled for completion in October 2023 and will add 440 apartments to Dubai's growing housing supply with construction works commencing at the beginning of March 2020.

“As the new decade is unfolding, with challenging times to the whole globe. We are certain that Dubai will continue to position itself at the centre of the world and lead by example” says Kerem Cengiz MENA Managing Director. As optimistic and vital community member, LWK + PARTNERS anticipate positive market recovery post COVID 19, for a city that has omitted ‘IMPOSSIBLE’ from its vocabulary.” Cengiz continues to say.

LWK + PARTNERS have other projects in the pipeline across the MENA Region, with a portfolio of projects ranging from regeneration & revitalisation, master planning, transportation, cultural, hospitality and residential products that the company will reveal soon.

In an official announcement by Emaar, Chairman Alabbar stated: “We are delighted with the contribution of LWK + PARTNERS, who have designed an exceptional addition to the ever-evolving skyline in the heart of Downtown Dubai. With exceptional amenities and direct views to Dubai Opera district, Burj Crown presents an unmissable investment opportunity.”

“We are privileged to have been commissioned by one of the regions Blue Chip developers to support them on several ventures across Middle East and North Africa” Kerem Cengiz – Managing Director MENA. We highly appreciate Emaar selecting us as one of their trusted design partners for such high calibre projects.

“We are fortunate to have been joined by a wider design consortium: a team of great professionals that collaborated passionately and contributed towards a high-quality piece of contextual architecture” Kourosh Salehi MENA Design Director

LWK+PARTNERS deploy over 34 years of experience in developing commercially viable solutions that offer innovative lifestyle experiences that focus on communities and end users. We believe emphasis should always be on a connected urbanism and about people, their health and how relevant urban solutions can improve their lives. By investing in the needs of the people and communities and devoting the necessary resources to funding human-centric projects, cities can improve the lives of individuals and thereby make society and environments more positive and productive.