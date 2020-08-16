LWK + PARTNERS to support Saudi Arabia 2030 vision establishing in Riyadh

LWK + PARTNERS has been working in and contributing to the growth of the built environment in Saudi Arabia for the last 24 months since the inception of its regional Dubai based headquarters in 2018.

This time has witnessed tremendous increase of investment committed by the Kingdom to expand its 2030 vision and from overseas, particularly from China under the umbrella of The Belt and Road Initiative, Managing Director of the Hong Kong consultancy’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) business, Kerem Cengiz commented.

After the success the Dubai Studio has seen overcoming challenges, generating increased interest from our Saudi clients and understanding the potential diversity breaking into new markets brings, LWK + PARTNERS’ Founder and Managing Director, Ronald Liang and Director Ivan Fu, are committed to rolling out expansion strategy plans to neighbouring markets furthering LWK + PARTNERS international reach.

The expansion plan was put in place to sustain the continuing demand for our unique offer and today we launch our 12th Studio in the Saudi capital Riyadh, marking our second physical presence in MENA. As the Kingdom a major G20 nation with a pivotal place in the world economy, there has recently been a strong emphasis on developing several high-profile hospitality, commercial, regeneration and residential and retail development projects across the country.

The forward-thinking government desire to reframe the Kingdom as a regional and international powerhouse and no doubt real estate development is a key and essential facilitator. The practice believes in building for the future and creating smart and responsive environments, which we are honoured to have collaborated with key partners on vital projects that fulfils the Kingdoms’ vision 2030 in numerous cities including: Mecca, Riyadh, Jeddah, Hail and Dammam.

Our first Saudi commission was for a new retail typology and mixed-use environments that seek to challenge perceptions and buck trends, predicting the current global issues we are grappling with. One of LWK + PARTNERS' biggest megaprojects is a province-wide masterplan that is hugely significant for the firm as It featured a very complex programme of initiatives and wide variety of key stakeholders which is currently under development.

Working alongside national investment entities, LWK + PARTNERS has contributed to numerous master planning exercises, framework consulting roles and offering digital transformation solutions to key giga projects that will lead to efficient implementation and future proofing. In addition, our Saudi portfolio includes major Transit Transportation project to be announced soon.



Kerem-Cengiz, MENA Managing Director

We have experienced double-digit growth in Saudi Arabia since 2018 with increasing demand on our world-class expertise and our quality driven alternative built environment services covering master planning, smart relevant cities, transit-oriented mobility, viable mixed-use and engaging hospitality & leisure developments; all of which have received numerous awards and ranked us 36th largest global architecture practice on the WA100 list, new Director of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) business, Usama Aziz stated.

Despite the global challenges we are all facing, the time now more than ever before is right for the company to look at expanding and having strategic strongholds in the region. "We have imagination paralleled by dynamic corporate governance. We also have a strong management team that consists of people who we trust to lead and represent the company." Kerem said.

MENA Design Director, Kourosh Salehi also commented on the opening, saying: “We are excited about the opportunity to offer our brand and fresh perspective in design to our Saudi clients. Being in The Kingdom we will be able to better engage and utilise our local knowledge, presence and experience to support the specific needs of our clients, stakeholders and end users.”



Usama Aziz, Director of KSA Business

Over the next five years, LWK + PARTNERS will continue to grow to possible markets in which will further the firm’s international footprint. Southeast Asian markets like Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, in addition to the Philippines and Myanmar are countries the MENA business are actively engaging with.

As a member of C Cheng Holdings Limited, the first comprehensive architectural service provider listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange, LWK + PARTNERS capabilities are greatly reinforced with the support of our sister company, is BIM, and strategic partner, BMEDI. At last count, C Cheng has over 1,200 staff across its international offices. As a group of business, we have offered turnkey solutions to the GCC region’s biggest construction market as it continues to thrive.

Leveraging on our professional services and strong synergy with our affiliated companies, LWK + PARTNERS is committed to long term development in the MENA region specially in the Kingdom for a nation that strives for nothing but advancement and growth.