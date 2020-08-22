Damac to turn focus away from tall towers, says chairman Hussain Sajwani

Damac Properties chairman Hussain Sajwani has revealed the Dubai-based giant will be “avoiding” building tall towers in the future, with a concentration more on villas and developments up to a maximum of 15 stories.

Damac’s collection of high-rise properties includes the Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences Dubai; the 84-storey Damac Heights tower; three residential towers at Bellavista at Damac Hills; and Zada Residence in Dubai’s Business Bay, among many more.

However, in an interview with CNN’s Zain Asher, Sajwani said going forward the company is “avoiding now any tall towers”.

“I think towers of 60, 80 stories, a dozen elevators, you have to wait so long for elevators, people are not comfortable. Our focus is going to be more on villas, six stories, 12 stories, up to 15 stories,” he said.

Sajwani, who previously conceded that the emirate’s real estate market had a “difficult” two years ahead as a result of the economic impact caused by the global Covid-19 health crisis, also admitted that he expects to see a dip in the office market as a result of the working-from-home initiatives adopted during the lockdown stages of the pandemic.

He said: “No question, office buildings going see a glut. Further I see oversupply because people going to be some of them working from home, some of them be able to use more technology on the video conferencing and so forth.

“But still people have to live, and people have to have a house and people have to have an apartment - and that will not change fundamentally.”

Damac reported a second quarter net loss of AED280.6 million ($76m), down from the AED50m ($13m) profit it reported in the same quarter last year.

Damac said profit “was adversely impacted due to prevalent market conditions and resultant provisions”. Revenues for Q2 were AED1.1 billion, an increase of 17 percent on the previous year.